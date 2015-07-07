Pierre Chainier 1749
Rose
750 ml
Freshness and aromatic energy in this wine with notes of raspberries, strawberries and cherries on the nose and in the mouth.
Freshness and aromatic energy in this wine with notes of raspberries, strawberries and cherries on the nose and in the mouth.
France. Numerous and fine bubbles. Fresh and delicate on the nose, with fruit aromas. Well-balanced and elegant. 11% ABV
France. Dry, zesty, citrus aromas and flavor. 13% ABV
Bright yellow color, with plenty of gooseberry aromas. Notes of fruits in the mouth like citrus, lemons, with a well balanced acidity. 12.5% ABV.