Petrus
Aged Pale Sour Ale
750 ml
Product of Belgium. Aged in oak barrels, it is brewed with only pale malt. Sharp, bone-dry freshly sour taste. 7.6% ABV
Petrus Aged Red is constructed from a base of Dubble Brown Ale. 15% Petrus Aged Pale is added to provide a dry character and give it a slight sour essence. Fresh Cherries are added for balance.
Pale in color with exquistie balance between hops and malt, this magnificent triple ale features a dry finish and a luxuriously creamy head.
