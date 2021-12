Effortless style, creativity and authenticity are still at the core of Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion and flair upon which it was formed. Peroni Nastro Azzurro has been brewed by generations of Italians with the same quality, attention to detail and craftsmanship since 1963 - the decade in which most iconic Italian brands were born.