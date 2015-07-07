Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir is soft, light and lively on the palate;
The Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir is soft, light and lively on the palate;
The Pepperwood Grove Merlot is a pleasant red wine with no edges; a crowd-pleasing wine.
The Pepperwood Grove Cabernet is an easy red to drink; supple and easy on the palate; a crowd pleaser.
Californian. Green apple, with hints of grapefruit make for a classically sweet chardonnay. 13.5% ABV
Californian. With a taste of plum, raspberry, and espresso and a nose full of sage and oregano. 13.5% ABV