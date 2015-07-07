Pepperidge Farms
Cheddar Goldfish Crackers
6 oz
The wholesome snack that smiles back until you bite their heads off! Did you know they're made with real cheese even though they look like fishies? The snack that smiles back - Goldfish.
The wholesome snack that smiles back until you bite their heads off! Did you know they're made with real cheese even though they look like fishies? The snack that smiles back - Goldfish.
Baked with an abundance of rich, chocolate chunks, these delicious originals satisfy your most decadent cookie cravings.
Goldfish shaped baked snack crackers made with real parmesan cheese.
Rich chocolate and delicate crunch medley.
Distinctive cookies with rich chocolate and cool mint.
Delicious, soft-baked cookies from a name you know and love; have some today!
Milk chocolate between 2 distinctive cookies.
Sweet & Simple Chessmen Butter Cookies
Distinctive cookies with dark chocolate and pecans. A big cookie!
Distinctive rich, smooth butter cookies.
Delicious orange chocolate in between light cookies.
Rich chocolate, exquisite texture cookies.
A big cookie with white chocolate and macadamia's!
Distinctive Cookie Collection from America's favorite baker!
Sweet & Simple Bordeaux Cookies
The classic Milano cookie. The perfect balance of exquisite cookies and double the amount of rich chocolate.
This beautifully decorated cookie is layered with smooth chocolate and crunchy pecans.
Goldfish shaped baked snack crackers.