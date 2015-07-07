Peju
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
This Napa Cabernet reveals a lovely nose with aromas of dark black cherry and bittersweet chocolate. Rich and concentrated on the palate with layers of plum, holiday spice, tobacco and dark cocoa.
The Peju Sauvignon Blanc expresses the perfect balance of robust tropical fruit and fresh green florals. Light with refreshing acidity and juicy flavors of orange blossom, passion fruit and papaya.