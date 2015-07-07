Peachy Canyon
Cirque du Vin
750 ml
The Peachy Canyon Cirque du Vin is a pleasing red wine, showing a wide range of bright fruit flavors. Soft on the palate.
The Peachy Canyon Westside Zinfandel is ripe and soft on the palate; shows pretty red fruit flavors; easy finish.
California. Lush late summer fruit and subtle umami notes.. A plummy, velveteen texture leads the way to a long finish. 14.5% ABV