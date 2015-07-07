Painted Wolf
The Den Pinotage
750 ml
The Painted Wolf "The Den" Pinotage is an intense fruit packed wine; red and black summer berries, savory spice and toasty wood flavors; fine bright tannins and a long fresh finish.
The Painted Wolf "The Den" Pinotage is an intense fruit packed wine; red and black summer berries, savory spice and toasty wood flavors; fine bright tannins and a long fresh finish.
The Painted Wolf "The Den" Chenin Blanc is a lively, medium to full bodied wine; zippy creamy pineapple, pink lady apples and melon; a lovely texture with a long finish.
South Africa. Velvety ripe blueberry, mulberry, exotic spice and creamy vanilla flavors.