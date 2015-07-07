Pahlmeyer Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '04 Pahlmeyer Chardonnay has plenty of orange rind, buttered pineapple, leesy brioche and citrus notes; seductive, sexy, heady with unique quality tremendous richness.
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '04 Pahlmeyer Chardonnay has plenty of orange rind, buttered pineapple, leesy brioche and citrus notes; seductive, sexy, heady with unique quality tremendous richness.
Aromas of crushed fruit; black cherries and spice; full-bodied, concentrated flavors yet elegant and well balanced on the palate.
A wonderful blend of the traditional Bordeaux varietals; vivid red currant and black fruit aroams; well structured on the palate, supported by ripe, yet firm tannins; balance with a gorgeous finish.