Osborne Mango Brandy
Brandy
750 ml
Rich and glorious, the Osborne Mango Brandy combines exotic, tropical flavors with a pure and fine brandy; this is good drinking with excellent gusto! Great matching for a flavorful, spicy, meal!
Incredibly sweet and decadent, the Osborne Perdro Ximenez is so syrupy that one can pour it over pancakes; great with outrageous desserts.
AFTER DINNER TREAT! A delicious dessert sherry. Not overly sweet, and with wonderfull nutty flavors that add unusual complexity for a Cream Sherry. Try with almonds, cheese, and apples after dinner!
88 PTS, BEST BUYS, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Osborne Medium Sherry has seductive caramel, toffee and hazelnut aromas; nutty palate that features maple and more toffee.