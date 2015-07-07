Oreo
Original
15.35 oz
A sandwich cookie with two chocolate wafers and a sweet cream filling in between.
A sandwich cookie with two chocolate wafers and a sweet cream filling in between. Double the filling!
The flavors in the Oro emerge naturally from the sugar cane and barrel aging process. Flavors prominent in the Oro include red chili, coffee, caramel, vanilla, pineapple, and chocolate. The Oro has received 8 Silver medals and one "Best In Class" designation in competition.
The Montevina Terra d'Oro Barbera is a sound red with a fine, tart aftertaste.
Aromas and flavors of juicy pears, stone fruits, and clover blossom with a touch of French oak. 13.5% ABV
A charming, sweet white wine, the delicately fragrant Terra d'Oro Moscato plays easily on the palate; shows a hint of candied marmalade on the palate; pretty aftertaste.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Brings a great berry aroma to the fore that rounds out nicely on the palate. Bright and fine in the finish.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Bright, pretty and easy to enjoy. Smooth tannins. A very friendly red with gusto in the finish.