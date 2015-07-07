One Hope Sauvignon Blanc '08
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The One Hope Sauvignon Blanc is a very good, medium bodied white wine; easy and soft on the palate; pleasing ripe, core fruit flavors.
The One Hope Sauvignon Blanc is a very good, medium bodied white wine; easy and soft on the palate; pleasing ripe, core fruit flavors.
California. Aromas of baked blackberry and deep cassis. Roasted coffee and cocoa notes fill the palate. 13% ABV
Aromas of fresh apple blossom and honeysuckle. Flavors of pear and apple are vibrant on the palate, with balanced oak and bright acidity. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of berry and spice. Complex flavors of raspberry, cherry, and toasted vanilla. 13% ABV