Olmeca Altos
Plata
750 ml
Created using a 500 year old Tahona method, the taste is sweet and citric with cooked agave notes. 40% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. The aroma has herbal notes of agave with hints of tropical sweet fruits. On the palate citrus and spice are present in the long finish.
Master distiller Jesús Hernandez produces Olmeca Altos tequila using traditional methods, from slow-cooking the piñas in a brick oven to crushing the cooked piñas with a tahona (stone wheel) and distilling with small copper pot stills. Olmeca Altos also touts their use of cultivated yeast, rather than “wild or commercial yeast that is often used by competitors.” The reposado is aged 8-10 months in used bourbon barrels.