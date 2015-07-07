Ole Smoky
Peach Moonshine
750 ml
Ole Smoky's Moonshine Peach made with real Peaches.
Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine is a delicious and potent concoction that combines our smooth moonshine with a summertime blend of juices from oranges, pineapples and cherries.
Ole Smoky's White Lightnin is made from 100% grain neutral spirits that have been distilled six times for premium smoothness. White Lightnin is our alternative to vodka gin and tequila.
A blend of pure apple juice, ground cinnamon, and other spices with our whiskey. This combination of flavors conjures up memories of warm apple pie on a cool summer evening and goes down just as easy.
We are done messing around, it's time to raise the proof. At 128 proof, it's clear, clean and exactly what moonshine should be. If it burns blue, it's true.
Ole Smoky has bottled the very essence of the holidays with their new delicious flavor, Shine Nog!
No hot summer day is tolerable without a tall glass of sweet ice tea. Mix it with lemonade for a lemony sweet tea experience.
Made with a delicious combination of juices: orange, pineapple and cherry, it's immediately recognizable on your tongue as a party
Instead of using all the best fruit for jam, pies, and preserves, we infuse our moonshine with the sweet flavors of strawberry.
Ole Smoky Blackberry uses fresh sun-ripened blackberry's who's sweetness can now be found in Ole Smoky's Blackberry Moonshine. It's perfect for sipping at a backyard barbeque.
Ole Smoky's Apple Pie Moonshine captures the same delicious combination of flavors - made with pure apple juice, ground cinnamon and other spices - blended with our moonshine.
Fresh maraschino cherries soaked in Ole Smoky's 100 proof moonshine. Each cherry says a sweet hello followed by a warm goodbye. 100 proof.
Fresh squeezed lemons and sugar stirred in ice cold water mixed with Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. 80 proof.
100 year old recipe that is smooth and bright as the promise of a Saturday night when anything can happen. 50% ABV