Old Pulteney
21 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
2012 WORLD WHISKY OF THE YEAR, by The Whisky Bible. Aroma of apples, pears with spicy overtones. Sweet to start with a light fruitiness; hints of honey and vanilla followed by a dry finish.
Rich flavors of peat and heather are balanced with smooth oak in the mouth. The finish is rich and smokey.
Finished in ex-sherry casks, Old Pulteney 17yr has subtle depth and complexity. The taste is full-bodied, with hints of vanilla and floral notes and a long, memorable finish. 92 prf non-chill filtered