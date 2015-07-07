Old Pogue Small Batch
Blended Bourbon
750 ml
Old Pogue has an established reputation as one of the finest producers of Kentucky Bourbon. The current generation still produces their whiskey using a time honored fixed formula.
Aromas of maple, stone fruit, and brown sugar with flavors of sweet corn, caramel, and grain with a bold finish. 45.5% ABV