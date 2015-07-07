Old Forester
86 Proof Bourbon
750 ml
Kentucky Whiskey. A spicy cinnamon flavor with nutmeg and oak notes. 86 Proof
This old Forester 1870 Original Batch commemorates the year Old Forester introduced the first batched bourbon. Before this all bourbon was sold by the barrel.
Notes of brown sugar, toffee, sherry, dried fig and hazelnut, lightened with a soft hint of fresh apple.
Aromas of Devil's food, clove, oak spice and vanilla. Buttery leather on the palate is quickly dominated by pepper, cinnamon bark and sharp citrus. Spice and eucalyptus fade into orange cream finish.
This 100 Proof expression is the second release in our old forester Whiskey row series was specially crafter to honor the U.S. Bottled-in-Bond act of 1897.
Old Forester single Barrel is richly spiced and quite nutty on the palate!
It's uniquely rich, smooth, satisfying taste offers a true bourbon experience that makes Old Forester a timeless classic.
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style is the third expression in the Old Forester Whiskey Row Series. Rich and powerful aroma, that of dark fruit, burnt brown sugar and chocolate. Not for the faint of heart, considering the proof, as it's big, bold and immediately likeable.