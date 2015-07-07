Ohishi
Brandy Cask
750 ml
Silky and smooth on the palate with soft floral notes accented by very light oak spice and rich candied apple flavors. It is elegant and complex. Each cask is limited to just a few hundred bottles.
Deep, rich sherry and dates cover the palate. The whisky is complex in its structure and balanced, but still elegant and smooth. The finish has a touch of oak spice and raisins.