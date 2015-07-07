Off Color Alfalfa Kang
Pale Ale
750 ml
Brewed in collaboration with Wiseacre. American Pale Ale brewed with alfalfa hay and alfalfa honey. 6.2% ABV.
Berliner Weisse with a sour streak. 3.8% ABV
Juicy fruits and hops give this brew a sweet scent with a frothy, white mane and hazy, golden body. Dry, fruity finish. 6.5% ABV
Two beers blended together with coriander and salt. A mild, lemony tartness and a fuller sensation of mouthfeel. 4.3% ABV
This surprisingly dry beer retains the aroma honey and molasses, creating a perception of cool, controlled, sweetness. 5.3% ABV