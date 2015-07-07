North Coast Brewing
Scrimshaw Pilsner
6 Bottles
North Coast Pilsner. Crisp, subtle malt taste with a refreshing effervescence. 4.40% ABV
North Coast Pilsner. Crisp, subtle malt taste with a refreshing effervescence. 4.40% ABV
California. Packed with flavor, bitterness, and big and bold aromas. Flavors of chocolate on the tongue. 9% ABV
Jazz icon Thelonious Monk is the inspiration for North Coast Brewing's new Belgian-Style abbey ale. Like a Belgian "Dark Strong Ale", the beer is rich and robust with an ABV of 9%.
American Ale. Antique yeast strains produce a floral nose, a full fruity flavor, and a clean finish. 7.6% ABV
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Bright reddish-amber; medium-bodied; malt and a generous helping of hops are beautifully married; long and spicy finish. Wonderful with grilled sausages.
GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMP The Blue Star is easily identified as a wheat beer in color, aroma, and flavor; the follow through, the balance, and the smoothness are what sets this beer apart.
91 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A fruity, aromatic Belgian style ale. Apricots and cloves on the nose, remaining and enhancing a big, soft in mouth feel. Very refreshing and well crafted.
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Bright reddish-amber; medium-bodied; malt and a generous helping of hops are beautifully married; long and spicy finish. Wonderful with grilled sausages.
Jazz icon Thelonious Monk is the inspiration for North Coast Brewing's new Belgian-Style abbey ale. Like a Belgian "Dark Strong Ale", the beer is rich and robust with an ABV of 9%. Limited quantities.
A fresh tasting Pilsner brewed in the finest European tradition using Munich malt and Hallertauser and Tettnang hops.
With a huge sherry-like aroma, including hints of vanilla and peppery spice, you're warned that this is a big beer. So, it should be no surprise when you first taste highlights big brown sugar sweetness up front, with Champange-grape and honey notes along for the ride.
Something special! This stout is as flavorful as it is viscous; black licorice flavors mix with roasted chocolate undertones; pronounced carbonation; flavorful sips.
Like muscat, spruce tips, and pennyroyal, North Coast Steller IPA is redolent of resinous terpenes: myrcene, linalool, pinene, and geraniol. An unparalleled hop happening.
Brewed with Pils and wheat malts and fermented with the same yeast strain used to make Le Merle Puck is sharp and spritzy with a delicious flowery, spicy aroma???the perfect companion to any celebrati
Old Rasputin XVII has the depth, intensity, and complexity of the flavor profile of this special release.
Pale colored rustic Ale brewed with abundant hops providing a grassy profile paired with a Beldian yeast strain begetting exotic tropical fruit flavors.
Like a fine port, Old Stock Ale is intended to be laid down. Old Stock is brewed with clasic Maris Otter malt and Fuggles and East Kent Goldingshops, all imported from England.
Every year North Coast ages a special batch of Russian Imperial Stout in Bourbon barrels. The depth, intensity, and complexity of the flavor profile of this special release is a worthy treat!
North Coast Grand Cru is brewed with pilsner malt, and agave necter, then aged in oak bourbon barrels. It's subtle, complex and lightly hopped with a deceptive 12.5% ABV.
Pale colored rustic Ale brewed with abundant hops providing a grassy profile paired with a Beldian yeast strain begetting exotic tropical fruit flavors.
89 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. This dark full bodied ale is a great winter warmer. Coffee and toasted flavors are offset by intense fruit flavors and aromas which make this stout complex.