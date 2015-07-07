Nicolas Feuillatte
Brut Reserve
750 ml
France. Floral aromas of white fleshed fruit and nuts. Fresh opening, smooth, pleasant and balanced. 12% ABV
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This dry, crisp wine is balanced, finely integrated; grapefruit and green apple flavors; just a sign of maturing in its toastiness, giving some richness; a success.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '98 Nicolas Feuillatte Cuvee Palmes d'Or has a mix of apricot, dried cherry and lemon aromas and flavors that are sharply etched,
France. This wine explodes in the glass with vivid aromas and flavors of raspberry, strawberry and red currants. 12% ABV