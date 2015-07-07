Natural Ice
American Lager
12 Cans
A full flavored lager beer produced with select American and European hops. Natural Ice has a rich, golden color with elements of citrus resulting in a full bodied beer.
Natural Ice is brewed with a blend of premium American-grown and imported hops and a combination of malt and corn that lends Natural Ice its delicate sweetness. Then the ice-brewing process helps to give it the signature rich and smooth Natural Ice taste.