Napa Cellars

Chardonnay

750 ml

Napa Cellars Chardonnay is rich, buttery, spicy and toasty, and boasts beautiful aromas that conjure scents of home-baked apple crisp. The flavors are lush with ripe pear, apple and a touch of tropical pineapple and guava. The wine is delicately balanced with a long and sweet toffee finish.