Naked Earth
Red Blend
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry, vanilla and a bit of cinnamon and smoke. Flavors hint at dark cherries, espresso and chocolate. 13% ABV
A clean, pale gold color, accented by the Chardonnay in the wine. Floral and full on the nose, with scents of apricot and apple. Crisp upon entry, with the immediate notes of lemon and grapefruit, moving into more flavors like vanilla and hibiscus flowers, ends on a dry finish with gripping texture, coming from the wines’ generous minerality and balanced acidity
