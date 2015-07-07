Myers's
Platinum White Rum
750 ml
Myers's Platinum White Rum is a white Jamaican rum with rich, authentic Jamaican rum flavor for people who prefer a light-colored rum. Adds flavor and body to cola, juices and tropical blended drinks.
89 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Mahogany; charred wood aromas; a thick entry; mildly sweet, moderately full-bodied palate; of dark caramel and toasted coconut husks; would make a fine mixer.
Product of Jamaica. Dark molasses and caramel with toasted coconut husk. 80 Proof