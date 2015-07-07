Flor De Las Antillas Toro
6 x 52 Cigars
Single
96 Points Cigar Aficionado's, #1 for 2012. They are delicious from the first puff with notes of nutmeg, white-pepper and just enough strength without being overpowering. They are hard to put down.
