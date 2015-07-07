Murphy-Goode

Red Blend

750 ml

This wine is another passion project for me as a native of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This Alexander Valley Red Blend - consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Zinfandel and Merlot - has been aged for 18 months in white oak barrels from Caledonia, Minnesota. Distinct flavors of black currant and blackberry mingle with enticing spicy notes and toasted vanilla. Skol Vikings!