Mouton Cadet
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Fresh aromas of pineapple, pear, flowers and papaya with minerally notes. These flavours are brought to the palate which provides great balance and weight. 12% ABV.
Fresh aromas of pineapple, pear, flowers and papaya with minerally notes. These flavours are brought to the palate which provides great balance and weight. 12% ABV.
France. An explosion of strawberry, cherry, bilberry and currant aromas. Soft spice flavors and silky, deep tannins. 13.5% APV
The Mouton Cadet Blanc is one of Bordeaux's most consistent and dependable white wines; cool and crisp.
South of France. Jammy fruit aromas and smoky, spicy notes. Ripe black fruit lingers for a long harmonious finish. 13.5% ABV