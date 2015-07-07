Mother Earth Brewing
Cali Creamin'
6 Cans
Vanilla cream with malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor. 5.2% ABV
Vanilla cream with malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor. 5.2% ABV
Bit of wheat, combined with a vigorous hop dosing of Mosaic and Simcoe hops make this beer just bookoo enough. 7.5% ABV
This light cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. A medium bodied cult classic, it is sure to woo you over.
Light on its feet, this Blonde Ale is meant to be drinkable and refreshing. Nothing overly complicated here. Just a simple recipe and a super clean, mildly bready finish.
Fruitiness in the aroma and a mango like finish. 7.2% ABV
This peanut butter imperial stout is insanely delicious. Rich, roasty, chocolate, and peanut butter goodness. 8.1% ABV
Brewed for our 4 year Anniversary, this beer boasts huge aroma and flavor, staying balanced throughout. Notes of Fruit Loops, Tropical fruit and creme brulee shines through with a sweet finish. 10.5%
Sin Tax is full bodied with robust flavor of an imperial stout both dark and rich, paired with the creamy essence of peanut butter.
Kismet IPA has a white wine and mango aroma with malty backbone and lingering bitter finish. 7.2% ABV
Clean and crisp, a perfect balance of malt and hops. This full body pale ale smells of grapefruit, starts citrusy and finishes bitter.
Imperial IPA. An intense meld of citrus, resin, and pine. Enough hop for the hoppiest hoppers out there. 9% ABV
American IPA