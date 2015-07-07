Morgan
Double L Vineyard Pinot Noir
750 ml
Flavors of blackberry pie, dates, and plum are backed by a deft touch of toasty oak and structuring tannins. An exquisite match for duck confit, lamb shank, and prime rib.
Flavors of blackberry pie, dates, and plum are backed by a deft touch of toasty oak and structuring tannins. An exquisite match for duck confit, lamb shank, and prime rib.
The Double L Chardonnay offers ripe flavors of Fuji apples; toasted walnut and light oak; well balanced between the fruit and acidity; nice structure and a long finish, very limited.
Morgan Metallico express intense pear, citrus and nectarine aromas; ripe fruit flavors of honeysuckle, and peach on the palate; crisp, food-friendly acidity keeps this special wine refreshing & bright
The Morgan Highland Chardonnay is fine and sophisticated; pleasing tropical fruit flavors, with an accent of sweet oak.
Bright and crisp, with lively flavors of citrus, sweet pea, nectarine and pineapple; a hint of melon and minerals. Incredibly food-versatile. 13.5% ABV
Ripe aromas of plum, dark chocolate and cola. Flavors of blackberry and cherry are complemented by notes of sweet spices.