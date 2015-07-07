Zonin
Prosecco
750 ml
Italy. Very well-balanced and appealing, with the extremely delicate almond note that is typical of Prosecco. 11% ABV
Classic ruby red color; elegant aromas red fruits; sweet spices with notes of violets; medium bodied; well balanced between the body and structure; drinks very well; firm in the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '07 Zonin Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is ruby-red in color; dry on the palate and gracious, with delicate and soft flavors; a fine and harmonious balance.
The 2012 recieved 88 points in the Wine Enthusiast, this is what red from Sicily is all about, deep color, smokey, savory notes with an exotic spice component, there's a lot to like here.
The Zonin Montepulicano d'Abruzzo is a solid red that's fresh and appealing, with cherry and plum flavors. Vibrant in the finish.