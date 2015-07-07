Momokawa Ruby Tokubetsu Junmai
Sake
720 ml
90 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Colorless; attractive sweet rice and tapioca aromas; lush, medium bodied palate with a rush of attractive flavors; rounded, supple finish; very drinkable.
SILVER MEDAL, 2003 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Smooth textured with pleasing ripe flavors and a long aftertaste. 14.8% ABV
Certified USDA organic sake with lush fruit and spice aromas. Big fruit flavors packed in a complex body and clean finish.
90 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Cloud-murky off white; moderately full bodied; highly extracted; reminiscent of bean curd, sesame, sweet potato, azuki bean, miso; smooth; markedly exotic.
Bottled at full strength to get the complete, uncut character of this amazing sake. 18% ABV
85 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Fresh pear aromas with a rich entry that leads to a supple, rounded, medium-bodied palate.
Bright, dry and crisp. Clean saké with delicate flavors of apple, pear and melon combined with rich minerals. 14.8%