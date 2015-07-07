Mollydooker
Two Left Feet
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Full bodied, ripe, rich & spicy in the mouth. Good foundation of crisp acid & silky tannins.
A high-impact red with lots of power. Bold ripe fruit with an accent of sweet oak run throughout the wine.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. Alluring nose of cedar, spice box, violets, cassis and black currants. Layered and ripe on the palate.
94 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Gives notes of ripe cassis & black cherry compote. Very full bodied, densely packed & opulent in the mouth.
Blackberries & blueberries with a touch of spiced cake. Concentrated on the palate, big, rich & ripe with well balanced finish.