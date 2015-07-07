Mission Brewery
Maiden Voyage Berliner Weisse
22 oz Bottle
Imperial Berliner with Cherries. Delicate tartness with a well-balance, making it dangerously easy to drink! 5.1% ABV
A full bodied and flavorful american beer with a dominant banana smell and flavor. 5% ABV
This ale is Pilsner like in appearance and is lager like in dryness. 5% ABV
Cascade and Centennial hops are employed generously and the result is an earthy ale that is most drinkable. 6.8% ABV
This crisp lager like character balances the firm bitterness with sweet malt characteristics. 5% ABV
Fresh hops aroma, tastes fresh with a balance of malts and hops. 6% ABV
This beer is one rebellious ipa, quick on the trigger, and brimming with a bounty of hop ingenuity. This is a big, bold, brazen beer, a restless vision of a new America.
Our Hard Root Beer is a hand-crafted adult twist on a classic. Creamy, smooth with traditional root beer notes of sarsaparilla and vanilla but not cloying, the 7.5% ABV in this is all but undetectable
An amazingly balanced and hoppy beer, finishes as smooth as silk with no hint of high alcohol that is usually associated with a strong double IPA.
Mission Dark Seas possess lots of chocolate, hints anise with roasty malts. Full bodied beer with a smooth clean finish.
American Hard Root Beer. Creamy, smooth, and sweet but not cloying.7.5% ABV