Mirassou
Riesling
750 ml
California. Aromas of peach, apricots, and spice with intense fruit flavors of red apple and peach. 13% ABV
Lodi. Aromas and flavors of peach, baked apples, and pear. Fruity sweetness balances with crisp acidity. 13% ABV
Like summertime in a bottle. Sweet tropical fruit, mandarin oranges and honey dance on your palette for a bright finish. 8% ABV
Bright and expressive with flavors of juicy pink grapefruit and mandarin orange that linger on the finish. 13.5% ABV
The Mirassou Chardonnay is ripe and smooth; soft fruit flavors accent this well balanced wine; easy in the finish.
Lodi. Luscious flavors of blackberry and black cherry, layered vanilla undertones and hints of toasted oak and spice. 13.5% ABV
Lodi. Fruit forward, rich blackberry and black currant flavors, with hints of toasted oak and brown spice. 13.5% ABV
Lodi. Flavors of pomegranate and dark cherry complimented by spice aromas. 15% ABV
Lodi. Fruit forward with flavors of cherry, strawberry and red currant, supported by light vanilla and oak notes. 13.5% ABV