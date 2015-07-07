I Love Micheladas
Michelada Mix
750 ml
Michelada ready to go! Just add your favorite beer and boom. Michelada heaven.
Michelada ready to go! Just add your favorite beer and boom. Michelada heaven.
Add your Favorite beer, ice and lime to this Michelada Drink Mix Cup and experience the spicy Michelada drink that is enjoyed throughout Mexico. The mix is good for two servings.
Add your favorite beer, ice and lime to this Michelada Caliente drink mix cup and enjoy the extra spicy Michelada drink that is enjoyed throughout Mexico. The mix is good for two servings.