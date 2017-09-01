Michaels Irish Cream 1.75 Ltr
Specialty Liqueur
1.75 L
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
