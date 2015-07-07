Michael David
Petite Petit
750 ml
Loaded with pure black fruit and vanilla flavors that coat the palate. 85% Petite Sirah. 15% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
Loaded with pure black fruit and vanilla flavors that coat the palate. 85% Petite Sirah. 15% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
California. Robust fruit and herb flavors, including kiwi and gooseberry. 13.5% ABv
Dark and voluminous, sleek as silk. Black cherry compote predominates, and infused with hints of cocoa. 15% ABV
California. Full bodied flavors of charred oak, blackberry, cassis and vanilla. 14.5% ABV
California. Notes of pepper with blackberry and spice. 15% ABV
Aromas of blackberry cobbler, toasted walnuts, espresso bean and hints of brandy. The wine is weighty with a velvet-like texture boasting flavors of ripe brambleberry jam, toffee, and dark chocolate mousse followed by wisps of pipe tobacco and mesquite.
The Earthquake Petite Sirah is big and bold; loaded with black fruit flavors; long and rich on the palate.
Deliciously smooth, showy, and seductive Zinfandel that lives up to its name. Velvety and full of jam, lots of dark fruit.
An impressive, full-throttled Cabernet, the '10 Michael David Rapture breaks the mold of typical Lodi efforts; loaded with fruit yet showing fine elegance; strong finish.
Elegant peach jam, white currants, and tropical pineapple flavors with a hint of mango followed by soft notes of vanilla, butter and honey. 14.5% ABV
Syrah with a bit of Petite Sirah blended in. Flavors of plum and blackberry, with a touch of mulberry. 15% ABV.