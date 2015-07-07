Metropolitan Magnetron
Schwarzbier Lager
6 Bottles
Deep, smooth, brooding, and dangerously delicious. Magnetron draws you to the dark side of beer. 5.5% ABV.
Dark Munich malt, rich in melanoidins (brewer-speak for "flavor"), provides a monstrous backbone for this deceptively easy beer. 8% ABV.
Toasty, smooth Vienna malt compliments a lively hop bite. 5.6% ABV.
A very nice cereal flavor is balanced with some mildly bitter hops and lemon zest. 5% ABV.
Features the spicy hop flavors and bitterness you expect in a Pilsner, with added malt bill for balance and mouth-feel. 5% ABV.