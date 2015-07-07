Meridian Cabernet '98
Chardonnay
1.5 L
This is a sturdy wine that shows layers of blackberry and currant aromas with ripe plum flavors; the '98 Meridian Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice to enjoy now with a rib-eye steak.
DOUBLE GOLD, BEST CHARDONNAY, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Big, bold, and beautiful, the dazzling Meridian '00 Santa Barbara Chardonnay shows up with ripe citrus and pleasing round textures!
The Meridian Merlot is a soft, light red with a pleasing fruitiness on the palate; versatile for all occasions.
Meridian generally makes a lively, tart, crisp style of Sauvignon Blanc with its emphasis on citrusy flavors.
The Meridian Cabernet is a straight-shooter; a ripe red; not fancy but very good and perfect for a casual, evening soiree.
The Meridian Chardonnay is a pleasant white with fine balance and style; nice on the palate with an attractive roundness in the finish.