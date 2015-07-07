Merry Edwards
Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bit on the forceful side, yet quite delicious and rewarding, the lengthy '04 Merry Edwards Pinot Noir delivers a load of fine ripe fruits with a health dollop of oak.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bit on the forceful side, yet quite delicious and rewarding, the lengthy '04 Merry Edwards Pinot Noir delivers a load of fine ripe fruits with a health dollop of oak.
93 PTS, SMART BUYS, WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc is distinctive, with rich melon, peach and nectarine flavors that are fleshy, spicy and complex; ripe, elegant and focused.