Mer Soleil
Chardonnay
1.5 L
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Mer Soleil Chardonnay is smooth, rich and creamy, with layers of complex pear, fig, vanilla and apricot; long aftertaste echoes smoke and toast.
California. Ripe, almost tropical flavors with a hint of mineral. 14% ABV
Enticing and rich, the tropical-like Mer Soleil Chardonnay is well-textured and refined on the palate; pretty, ripe citrus flavors abound; long, lasting finish.