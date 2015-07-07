Melvin Brewing
Killer Bees Blonde Ale
6 Cans
Clean, smooth, slow motion, easy drinking, honey. The palette cleanser extraordinaire. Low in alcohol, but high in enjoyment, this beer will not let you down.
Clean, smooth, slow motion, easy drinking, honey. The palette cleanser extraordinaire. Low in alcohol, but high in enjoyment, this beer will not let you down.
All about the right hops, at the right time. Fruity, intense, but not bitter like the rest of them. As long as you don't take advantage, this is the hoppiest relationship you could ask for. ABV 7.5%
The best damn DIPA in the world, so if you were even considering sulking today, think again. Open up to mad floral, citrusy, and clean taste of hop talent. If you don't love it...no you will. ABV 10%
A welcomed hand shake to your taste buds. Light, crisp, fresh and a little bitty bitter. Lets just say he won't be that jerk that leaves you at the bar at 2am. He's low in alcohol. Abv 6%