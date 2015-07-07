McManis
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The McManis Pinot Noir is expansive and fulfilling; ripe fruit flavors; soft in the finish.
The McManis Family Vyds Chardonnay shows ripe fruit and a firm palate; nicely textured in the finish.
Silver Medal 2010 LA Intn't Wine & Spirits Competition. Balanced, crisp white that expresses citrus and core fruit flavors.
The medium body is accompanied by flavors of rich dark berry fruit. The well rounded structure is followed by notes of mocha on the finish. 13.5% ABV
A fantastic value Zinfandel; Mcmanis offer terrific red raspberry and spiced aromas; the pallate is full and delightful, balanced with dark fruits and sweet tannins in the finish
Year in and year out McManis winery delivers some of the Best Value wines; this Petite Sirah offers a deep, dark purple color; full aromas of black fruit; layered and well balanced on the palate.
The McManis Family Vyds Viognier is rich and aromatic; one of the state's top producers of this varietal.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Fresh and delicious that is lush and smooth on the palate. Ripe black raspberry and cherry flavors.
SILVER MEDAL 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE. The '09 Mcmanis Merlot is has ripe cherry and berry flvors with a nich richness on the finish; truly a great value wine.