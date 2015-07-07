Bulleit

Rye Whiskey

750 ml

Savor the bold, spicy character of Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey. With its russet color and oaky aroma, our straight rye whiskey makes a good first impression before it's even opened. The flavor profile of our rye whiskey allows you to enjoy its distinctively clean finish that lingers long after the final sip. Simply combine our rye whiskey with sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters and a cherry for a classic Manhattan cocktail. Bulleit was named One of the Top Trending American Whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Bulleit Bourbon is still distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition. As Bulleit enthusiasts know, rye has always been our cornerstone. In this tradition, we're proud to present Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey: a straight rye whiskey made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It continues to enjoy recognition as one of the highest quality ryes available. Please drink responsibly.