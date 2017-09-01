Mathilde
Cassis Liqueur
375 ml
Made from 100% hand picked Saintonge Black Currants from a century old French family recipe.
Made from 100% hand picked Saintonge Black Currants from a century old French family recipe.
This traditional raspberry liqueur is hand crafted from a century old French family recipe from 100% hand picked Landes raspberries.
Hand crafted, old style liqueur made from 100 % hand picked Anjou pears.
Made from 100% hand picked, vine ripened peaches and still hand made from a century old recipe. Wonderful fresh peach aromas!