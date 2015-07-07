Masi
Costasera Amarone Della V Blends
750 ml
Quite dry (not sweet), soft and with bright acidity, with baked cherry, chocolate and cinnamon flavors and structured, noble tannins.
Quite dry (not sweet), soft and with bright acidity, with baked cherry, chocolate and cinnamon flavors and structured, noble tannins.
Powerful, yet refined, the Masi Amarone is a rather polshed and almost gentle giant; at 15% alcohol, this full flavored red wine is perfect with a mutton stew.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A finely made Veneto white, the active '09 Masi Masianco serves up dried citrus, peach fuzz and persistent minerality; perky and crisp on the palate and in the finish.
A fine blend of Corvina, Rondinella, and Molinara, the Masi Valpolicella Classico shows cheerful red fruitiness; lively in the finish.
88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.
Ripe nectarine and light citrus flavors create a full-flavor dry white wine that has a crisp finish and pairs well with seafood or poultry. 12.5% ABV
Crisp, malty base accentuates the forward hop aroma and bitterness. 5.7% ABV
91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.An outstanding warm weather quaffer! Crisp and entirely refreshing, this Blonde is more reminiscent of the German and Czech-style pilsners. A must-have for the Grill Master!
Handcrafted in small batches by Hali'imaile Distilling Company, Pau Maui vodka is the essence of purity and cleanliness. Every ingredient that goes into the vodka is born on the islands.
Made with oak-aged, premium rums, and combined with mellow Pacific Island spices and natural flavors, Black Mask Original Spiced smells like you should be sipping it directly from a coconut on a beach somewhere. If a vacation isn't on the horizon, you ca
Fruity cherry and plum aromas, with vanilla, cinnamon and spice notes. Shows sublime, soft tannins on the palate, with fresh acidity. Finish is long and persistent, with ripe fruit flavors and a touch of sweet spiciness.
91 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.A harmonious balance of malts and hops in a can! Slightly hazy, coppery appearance.Great in-mouth creaminess with just the right touch of bitter hops, rounded off by the malts.
American brown ale. Malty, slightly sweet, with a toasted nutty character. A blend of munich, dark crystal, and chocolate malts result in a refreshingly smooth and satisfying craft beer experience.
92 PT BEVMO AMBASSADORS.Full-bodied, smooth, like velvet, with big chocolate and coffee dominating the palate.The coconut flavors are there, for sure, but with elegant subtlety.
Very elegant wine with notes of pineapple, hazel nuts, lime-blossom. Rich, mellow, easy drinking wine with a persisting finish of pineapple notes. Enjoy on its own, or with seafood, fish dishes, white meats, and fruit desserts.