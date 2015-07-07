Rémy Martin
1738 Cognac
750 ml
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
Rémy Martin VSOP embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas. It is the symbol of the Cellar Master’s art of blending.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. California. Ripe berries that are long and lacy on the palate. 14% ABV
#77, TOP 100 BEST BUYS 2011, 90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Martin Codax Albarino is a little leesy on the nose; mostly forward and lemony; palate is citric and crisp as a whistle; green apple.
A superior VS Cognac, fresh lively and smooth flavors. Made exclusively from the grapes of one of the region's best growing areas.
France. Aromas of peach and pomegranate with a long orchard fruit finish. 14% ABV
In the spirit of a traditional Cuban family recipe comes a blend of tropical lime, refreshing mint, and super-premium rum. Great on the rocks or with your favorite fruit juice!
The Martin & Weyrich Moscato Allegro is fresh and fragrant, offering intense floral and fruit aromas reminiscent of orange blossoms and apricots; refreshingly sweet with a slight spice in the finish.
Aromas of honeydew and vanilla. Medium to full bodied with balanced flavors of hazelnut and citrus fruits on the finish.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg. Aged a minimum of eight years.
96 PTS WILFRED WONG. Honored by King Louis XV, of France in 1738, this superb Cognac is one of most enticing products in the spirit world, caramel, butterscotch, sweet oak, ripe fruit; has it all!
Smooth and balanced with subtle tastes of pear and nuances of fresh mint. 40% ABV
The Martin Codax Ergo Tempranillo plays between the New and Old Worlds; at once rustic but also polished with finely ripened black fruit flavors.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 WORLD SPIRITS COMP This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.
Behind its classic appearance, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal reveals an exceptionally mellow sensation, encapsulating the whole range of our expertise.
Perfectly balanced, honey, and light fruit forward character blended from exceptionally smooth and subtle eaux-de-vie is universally enjoyable, sessionable, and complements a variety of foods.
A truly special blend aged 50 years! Golden mahogany color, extraordinary aromas of eucalyptus, sandlewood and exotic fruits. Complex and long lasting finish. Bottled in a handblown Baccarat decanter!
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg; aged a minimum of 8 years.
Blended from 1,200 eaux-de-vie, aged up to 100 years, Louis XIII is "One Century in a Bottle".
Made from Grande and Petite Champagne grapes, it has been hailed as the world's finest!
XO stands for Extra Old. Flavors of plum, candied oranges, hazelnut and cinnamon. Velvety and rich with a long finish. 40% ABV
Dark red with ruby hue. Intense cherry, black currant bouquet with a touch of cocoa and licorice. Light attack, complex palate with black fruit, fine tannins. Long-lasting and expressive finale of black pepper and blackberry.