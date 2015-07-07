Martell
Noblige
750 ml
Martell Noblige is a stylish alternative to traditional Cognacs. it has a high proportion of "eaux-de-vie" that is aged in oak barrels. The result is a Cognac with delicate and silky smoothness.
96-100 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Aromas are ripe and melony; subtle hints of walnut, butter cream, a sensational bouquet.
Product of France. Rich fruit and spice notes framed by freshness. Wood and spice notes with a velvety texture. 80 Proof
SILVER MEDAL 2006 SAB FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Aged between 10 & 12 years; a unique blend that is smooth yet has great body & bouquet.
Pleasant notes of plum, apricot and candied lemon on the nose. Its rich fruity flavours on the palate and its luscious mouthfeel make for a great Cognac to enjoy in long drinks or in cocktails.
Taste deep and fresh notes of ginger and white candied fruits such as plums then feel the ample smooth and long toasted oak finish from Kentucky Bourbon casks.
Product of France. Aromas of lemon, grapefruit, pear with flavors of cinnamon, clove, and vanilla. 80 Proof
A stunning Cognac. Rich flavors and texture with strong oak flavors. Extremely smooth and rich. 40% ABV