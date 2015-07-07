Markham Cellar 1879 Red Blend
Blends
750 ml
Dark blackberry and smoky oak aromas; full bodied and well textured on the palate; balanced with blueberry, dark plum and hints of black pepper spice in the finish.
Dark blackberry and smoky oak aromas; full bodied and well textured on the palate; balanced with blueberry, dark plum and hints of black pepper spice in the finish.
Aromas of pineapple and gardenia blossoms. Flavors of apricot, honeydew, and grapefruit with a bright, clean finish. 13.8% ABV
Napa Valley. Allspice and milk chocolate aromas layered with cherry, cinnamon and mocha notes. Wild berry flavors. 14.2% ABV
The Markham Chardonnay is medium bodied, with a fine core of ripe fruit flavors and a touch of sweet oak.
Flavors of cherry and black raspberries with a subtle espresso and vanilla oak giving it its full body. 14.5% ABV